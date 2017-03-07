Kim Jong-nam: Malaysians banned from leaving North Korea

North Korea is to ban all Malaysians from leaving the country amid an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam.

The move was designed to ensure the safety of North Korean diplomats and citizens in Malaysia, the country's foreign ministry said.

It continued it had notified the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang and said it hoped the case would be swiftly and fairly resolved in order to develop bilateral ties with Malaysia.

Earlier on Tuesday Malaysian police chiefs said North Korea was not cooperating in the investigation into the death of the half-brother of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, but added they were confident they would get a DNA sample from the deceased's next of kin.

Malaysian police added two North Korean nationals wanted in connection with the death were thought to be hiding in the secretive country's embassy.