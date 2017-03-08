Budget 2017: Extra £2 billion for social care in England
An extra £2 billion will be spent on social care in England over the next three years to help councils and the NHS, the Chancellor said in his Budget.
Philip Hammond said the Budget sets out a a plan for a "brighter future" as the UK leaves the EU.
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accused the Chancellor of producing a "Budget of utter complacency" which ignored the state of the economy, public services and the lives of miillions of people.
Other key points from the Budget included:
- A £435 million package of measures designed to ease the burden on small businesses caused by the recent revaluation process
- Higher paid self-employed workers are to pay an average of 60p a week more in national insurance contributions
- A clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance to include action to stop businesses converting capital losses into trading losses, tackle abuse of foreign pensions schemes and introduce UK VAT on roaming telecoms services outside the EU
- The forecast for growth for the UK economy this year has gone up from 1.4% to 2%, but this has been downgraded in 2018 from 1.7% to 1.6%, from 2.1% to 1.7% for 2019, then 1.9% in 2020 and 2% in 2021