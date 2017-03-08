Advertisement

Live updates: Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers his Budget

Chancellor Philip Hammond is making his first Budget speech to MPs in the House of Commons.

Budget for a 'stronger, fairer, more global Britain'

Chancellor Philip Hammond has begun setting out a Budget to "prepare Britain for a brighter future".

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hammond said the Spring Budget "provides a strong and stable platform" for Brexit negotiations, and "extends opportunity to all our young people".

He added: "We are building the foundations of a stronger, fairer, more global Britain."

