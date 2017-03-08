Forecast for growth in UK economy raised to 2%

Live updates: Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers his Budget
Chancellor Philip Hammond is making his first Budget speech to MPs in the House of Commons.
Watch live coverage on ITV from 12.15pm
The forecast for growth for the UK economy this year has gone up from 1.4% to 2%, Chancellor Philip Hammond has revealed in his Budget statement.
In 2018, growth is forecast to slow to 1.6%, before picking up to 1.7%, then 1.9%, and back to 2% in 2021, the Chancellor said.
Meanwhile, Mr Hammond added that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts borrowing in 2016/17 to be £16.16 billion lower than forecast in the autumn at £51.7 billion.
