Forecast for growth in UK economy raised to 2%

The forecast for growth for the UK economy this year has gone up from 1.4% to 2%, Chancellor Philip Hammond has revealed in his Budget statement.

In 2018, growth is forecast to slow to 1.6%, before picking up to 1.7%, then 1.9%, and back to 2% in 2021, the Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hammond added that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts borrowing in 2016/17 to be £16.16 billion lower than forecast in the autumn at £51.7 billion.