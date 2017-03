Domestic violence organisations will receive a £20 million boost under plans to be set out in Philip Hammond's first Budget.

Theresa May, who is working to oversee a new Domestic Violence and Abuse Act, said the issue was a "key priority" for government and of "personal importance" as she announced the funding.

The Prime Minister also revealed a new £5 million fund to help mothers return to work after a long career break.

Mrs May told parenting website Mumsnet: "Our work in government has the potential to completely transform the way we think about and tackle domestic violence and abuse.

Speaking of return to work schemes being extended, she added: "More often than not, it is women who give up their careers to devote themselves to motherhood, only to find the route back into employment closed off, the doors shut to them."