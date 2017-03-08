Helping young and reducing deficit main Budget themes

Chancellor Philip Hammond has revealed to ministers the main themes of Wednesday's Spring Budget.

The Budget is intended to help young people get the skills they need to perform high-skilled and high-paid jobs in future, and give more children the opportunity to go to a good or outstanding school.

Another key theme is to bring down the deficit so the country can "get back to living within its means".

Mr Hammond said the UK economy had continued to show evidence of "fundamental robustness and resilience", but warned further austerity measures are on the cards with deficit and debt "too high".