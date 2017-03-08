Advertisement

Budget 2017: Extra £2 billion for social care in England

An extra £2 billion will be spent on social care in England over the next three years to help councils and the NHS, the Chancellor said in his Budget.

Philip Hammond said the Budget sets out a a plan for a "brighter future" as the UK leaves the EU.

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accused the Chancellor of producing a "Budget of utter complacency" which ignored the state of the economy, public services and the lives of miillions of people.

Other key points from the Budget included:

  • A £435 million package of measures designed to ease the burden on small businesses caused by the recent revaluation process
  • Higher paid self-employed workers are to pay an average of 60p a week more in national insurance contributions
  • A clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance to include action to stop businesses converting capital losses into trading losses, tackle abuse of foreign pensions schemes and introduce UK VAT on roaming telecoms services outside the EU
  • The forecast for growth for the UK economy this year has gone up from 1.4% to 2%, but this has been downgraded in 2018 from 1.7% to 1.6%, from 2.1% to 1.7% for 2019, then 1.9% in 2020 and 2% in 2021
Independent Brewers criticise two pence rise in beer tax

The Society of Independent Brewers has reacted to the Budget. Credit: PA

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has criticised plans announced in the Budget for a two pence rise in beer tax.

SIBA welcomed a £1000 reduction in business rates for pubs which it said would help to "support" the sector, but added that "more needs to be done" to counter the rise in beer duty.

The £1000 reduction in business rates for pubs with a rateable value below £100,000 is welcome support for the sector, although much more needs to be done.

But this contrasts sharply with the two pence increase on beer tax which is a blow for the millions of people who enjoy a pint of British beer in their local pub and also for Britain's 1,800 small brewing businesses across the country.

We called for local brewers and community pubs to be supported with a cut in beer duty to build confidence, enable investment and create jobs in light of increasing costs and uncertainty, but the Chancellor's decision will be a setback.

– Mike Benner, SIBA Managing Director
