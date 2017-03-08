May: Budget provides 'long-term plan for Britain'

Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Budget will provide "a long-term plan for Britain which puts the wheels in motion for a future of growth and prosperity", the Prime Minister has told the Cabinet.

Theresa May was speaking at an early-morning meeting at 10 Downing Street at which Mr Hammond briefed senior colleagues on the contents of his keenly-awaited statement.

Mr Hammond told colleagues that the Budget would "lay the foundations of a Britain that works for everyone", maintaining stability, increasing economic resilience and preparing the UK for a high-skilled global future outside the European Union.

Congratulating him on the package, Mrs May said the Budget "kept a strong hand on the fiscal tiller while addressing the key issues facing the country and the ordinary hard-working families that the Government is determined to help and to support", said a Downing Street spokesman.