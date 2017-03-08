May: Budget provides 'long-term plan for Britain'

Live updates: Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers his Budget
Chancellor Philip Hammond is making his first Budget speech to MPs in the House of Commons.
Watch live coverage on ITV from 12.15pm and follow it at itv.com/news
Chancellor Philip Hammond is making his first Budget speech to MPs in the House of Commons.
Watch live coverage on ITV from 12.15pm and follow it at itv.com/news
Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Budget will provide "a long-term plan for Britain which puts the wheels in motion for a future of growth and prosperity", the Prime Minister has told the Cabinet.
Theresa May was speaking at an early-morning meeting at 10 Downing Street at which Mr Hammond briefed senior colleagues on the contents of his keenly-awaited statement.
Mr Hammond told colleagues that the Budget would "lay the foundations of a Britain that works for everyone", maintaining stability, increasing economic resilience and preparing the UK for a high-skilled global future outside the European Union.
Congratulating him on the package, Mrs May said the Budget "kept a strong hand on the fiscal tiller while addressing the key issues facing the country and the ordinary hard-working families that the Government is determined to help and to support", said a Downing Street spokesman.
May is almost as irked with Hammond and the Treasury, for refusing to do more now for public services, as she is with Heseltine.
Philip Hammond faces is expected to deliver an "upbeat" message in his first Budget as Britain heads towards Brexit.
The current crisis in social care is a disgrace to all the politicians who saw it coming and failed to act.