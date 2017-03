Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called on Philip Hammond to make his first Budget "a break from the past, and not a continuation of the same failed economic policies of the last seven years".

The Labour MP urged the Chancellor to increase spending on the NHS and social care and rule out a move to World Trade Organisation tariffs after Brexit.

With the Budget taking place on International Women's Day, Mr McDonnell highlighted research suggesting that 86% of the burden of the Government's austerity cuts has fallen on women.

"Philip Hammond needs to ensure that his first Budget breaks with this terrible statistic, and works for women, not one that makes them bear the brunt of Tory tax giveaways for a wealthy few," said Mr McDonnell.