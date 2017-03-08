Tax free dividend allowance to be reduced

Budget 2017: Extra £2 billion for social care in England

An extra £2 billion will be spent on social care in England over the next three years to help councils and the NHS, the Chancellor said in his Budget.

Philip Hammond said the Budget sets out a a plan for a "brighter future" as the UK leaves the EU.

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accused the Chancellor of producing a "Budget of utter complacency" which ignored the state of the economy, public services and the lives of miillions of people.

Other key points from the Budget included: