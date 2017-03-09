Merseyrail bid to prevent strike action by RMT union

Merseyrail is seeking an injunction to prevent strike action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Monday, the company announced.

Union members are planning to walk out for 24 hours in a row over driver-only trains (DOO) and the role of conductors.

A company statement said: "Merseyrail can confirm that we are seeking an injunction to prevent strike action from taking place on March 13.

"This is in relation to on-board staffing arrangements on the new fleet of trains that Merseytravel will introduce on to the network in 2020.

"Merseyrail argued to the High Court that decisions about the design and operation of the trains under DOO principles were taken by council leaders and councillors in December 2016 and that Merseyrail had no choice but to implement these plans.

"As such, the RMT's dispute is with Merseytravel and not Merseyrail."

An RMT spokesman said: "RMT will robustly defend the union's position in the current dispute with the company over the threat to the guards grade and the safety of the rail network.

"Instead of dashing to the courts under the cloak of the anti-union laws the company should be around the table with the union negotiating a guarantee of a safe and sustainable solution to this dispute that retains a guard on their trains."

The case will be heard in the High Court in London later on Thursday.