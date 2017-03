Denmark's prime minister has asked the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to postponed a planned visit to the country due to "tensions" between Ankara and the Netherlands.

Mr Yildirim is reported to have a visit to Denmark planned for Monday, March 20.

However, Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen has said that such a visit cannot take place in light of "the current Turkish attack on Holland".

"Under normal circumstances, it would be a pleasure to welcome the Turkish Prime Minister", Mr Rasmussen said.

He continued that the Danish Government was "very concerned" about political developments in Turkey.

The diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands began when Rotterdam authorities cancelled a Turkish rally in the city, and then the Dutch Government refused to let the country's foreign minister's plane land.

In response Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decried the Dutch as "Nazi remnants", while Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has threatened "harsh" retaliation.

It is not known when the visit will be rescheduled for.