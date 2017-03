Amid escalating tensions between the Netherlands and Turkey, a man has climbed onto the roof of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced the Netherlands' flag with a Turkish one.

It comes after two Turkish ministers were prevented from attending rallies in Rotterdam to campaign ahead of referendum on extended powers for Turkey's president which will take place in April.

In retaliation, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan branded the Dutch "fascists" and protests have taken place in both Turkey and the Netherlands.