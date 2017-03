Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said two Turkish ministers were prevented from travelling in the Netherlands and campaigning among Turkish voters because Ankara had threatened sanctions against his government.

"We can never do business under this kind of blackmail," he said, adding: "We drew a red line."

Mr Rutte also said he was shocked to see Turkey's family affairs minister attempt to get to a Rotterdam rally by car after the Dutch government had made clear she was not welcome.

Fatma Betual Sayan was escorted back to the German border after a long standoff outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Earlier, the Dutch government had withdrawn the landing rights of the plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister, who was also scheduled to attend a rally.

The ministers planned to urge Turkish expatriates to back a referendum, which would expand Turkey's president's powers, which will be held in April.