Turkey should apologise for comparing the Dutch to Nazis, the Netherlands' Prime Minister has said.

Mark Rutte added that the latest comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he accused the Netherlands of acting like a "banana republic" and said it will pay the price for its "shameless" treatment of Turksih ministers, are "unacceptable" and are not helping to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Mr Rutte added that if Turkey continues on its current path then the Netherlands would be forced to consider it's response.

The row began on Saturday when a Turkish rally in Rotterdam was cancelled and the country's foreign minister's plane was not allowed to land in the Netherlands.