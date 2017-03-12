Dutch riot police break up Turkish protest in Rotterdam
Dutch riot police broke up a protest by hundreds of backers of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan demonstrating at the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Police dressed in riot gear and on horseback attempted to disperse the crowd after a series of diplomatic incidents between Turkey and the Netherlands.
Demonstrators had gathered to show support for the Turkish government after the Foreign Minister and Family Affairs minister were prevented from campaigning for the referendum next month.