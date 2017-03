Turkey's president has said the Netherlands will pay the price for what he referred to as the "shameless" treatment of Turkish ministers.

On Saturday, two Turkish ministers were prevented from travelling in the Netherlands and campaigning among Turkish voters, ahead of next month's referendum on extending the president's powers.

"They will certainly pay the price, and also learn what diplomacy is. We will teach them international diplomacy," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

Mr Erdogan also repeated his earlier accusation that the Dutch are "Nazi's" and "fascists".