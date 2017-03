Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the Netherlands is acting like a "banana republic" in the latest exchange between the two countries.

President Erdogan has also called on international organisations to speak out against the Netherlands and impose sanctions on them, and also criticised European countries for failing to voice criticism for the Netherlands' treatment of Turkish ministers.

A banana republic is a small state that is politically unstable as a result of the domination of its economy by a single export controlled by foreign capital.

Speaking at an event in Kocaeli the 63-year-old's comments are the latest escalation in the diplomatic row over a cancelled Turkish rally in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam authorities banned the rally in the city and the Dutch Government refused to let the Turkish foreign minister's plane land in the country, and then refused to allow the family affairs minister enter the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.