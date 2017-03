Turkey continued its aggressive rhetoric towards the Netherlands by referring to it as the "capital of fascism".

Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the remark at a meeting in Metz, France, as the diplomatic row between the two countries escalated further.

Earlier the French foreign ministry called on Turkey to avoid provocations and de-escalate tensions between itself and several EU member states.

But Turkey is continuing to threaten its the Netherlands after two Turkish ministers were barred from travelling there on Saturday, just weeks ahead of a crucial referendum instigated by President Recep Erdogan.