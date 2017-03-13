Advertisement

Hundreds of workers on strike at three rail companies

Up to 2,000 workers at three rail companies are on strike in separate disputes over staffing, threatening some of the worst disruption since the industry was privatised.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Northern, Merseyrail and Southern Railway have walked out for 24 hours in a growing row over the role of conductors.

More than half of services on Merseyrail and Northern will be cancelled, while Southern said it aimed to run most of its 2,200 trains.

Strike disruption continues as rail row rumbles on

Picket lines sprung up across northern England this morning, creating one of the biggest days of disruption since the railways were privatised.

Southern is embroiled in a row over changes to the role of conductors for almost a year, with the RMT now taking 30 days of strike action.

Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North are planning to introduce new trains in the coming years which will be driver-only operated.

One union representative told ITV News: "They failed to give us a guarantee of a second person on the train. And they failed to give us a guarantee that that person would retain the safety critical competencies - like the current conductor.

"We think that's completely unacceptable and is a less safe method of operation."

