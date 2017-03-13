Advertisement

Hundreds of workers on strike at three rail companies

Up to 2,000 workers at three rail companies are on strike in separate disputes over staffing, threatening some of the worst disruption since the industry was privatised.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Northern, Merseyrail and Southern Railway have walked out for 24 hours in a growing row over the role of conductors.

More than half of services on Merseyrail and Northern will be cancelled, while Southern said it aimed to run most of its 2,200 trains.

Tens of thousands of commuters in train strike chaos

RAILSTRIKE_VT_1830 Play video

Tens of thousands of commuters have struggled to get to and from work again today as three rail companies went on strike.

The issue linking Southern Rail, Merseyrail and Northern Rail was the planned axing of on-board guards.

The union mounted picket lines outside stations, saying they were receiving support from the public for its campaign to keep a safety-critical guard on trains.

Video report by ITV News Corespondent Damon Green.

