Tens of thousands of commuters in train strike chaos

Hundreds of workers on strike at three rail companies

Up to 2,000 workers at three rail companies are on strike in separate disputes over staffing, threatening some of the worst disruption since the industry was privatised.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Northern, Merseyrail and Southern Railway have walked out for 24 hours in a growing row over the role of conductors.

More than half of services on Merseyrail and Northern will be cancelled, while Southern said it aimed to run most of its 2,200 trains.