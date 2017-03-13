Advertisement

Up to 2,000 workers strike at three rail companies

Up to 2,000 workers at three rail companies are on strike in separate disputes over staffing, threatening some of the worst disruption since the industry was privatised.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Northern, Merseyrail and Southern Railway have walked out for 24 hours in a growing row over the role of conductors.

More than half of services on Merseyrail and Northern will be cancelled, while Southern said it aimed to run most of its 2,200 trains.

Train drivers refuse to cross picket lines

A deserted Hunt's Cross railway station in Liverpool as workers at Merseyrail workers go on strike Credit: PA

Disruption is worsening as more drivers than expected refuse to cross picket lines.

Merseyrail had hoped to run almost half its services, but "many" drivers took the decision not to work today.

The company said it was running around 20% of services, far fewer than previously advertised.

Trains were still running on most routes, every half an hour, but they were not stopping at every station.

