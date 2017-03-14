Merkel and Trump meeting delayed until Friday

Angela Merkel's meeting with Donald Trump has been delayed until Friday, the White House has said.

The German chancellor had been due to meet the US President in Washington on Tuesday.

But on Monday it was announced the meeting would be postponed due to a powerful storm that was forecast.

Up to eight inches of snow is expected to fall in Washington from Monday evening.

The White House said Mr Trump and Mrs Merkel had spoken on the phone and agreed to meet on Friday instead.