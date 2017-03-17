Robertson: May should not stand in way of democracy

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson has said there is "no doubt" a second referendum on Scottish independence will take place, despite Theresa May insisting "now is not the time" for such a vote.

Mr Robertson said if Holyrood backs Nicola Sturgeon's bid for a fresh ballot on Wednesday it would be "undemocratic and totally unacceptable" for this to be denied by Westminster.

Theresa May has ruled out the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum in 2018 or 2019.

Speaking at the start of the SNP spring conference in Aberdeen, he said: "Let there be no doubt - Scotland will have its referendum and the people of this country will have their choice. They will not be denied their say."

He added: "Scotland's referendum is going to happen and no UK Prime Minister should dare to stand in the way of Scotland's democracy."