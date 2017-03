Iain Henderson scored the only try of the game as Ireland beat England 13-9 in the final match of the 2017 RBS 6 Nations.

England had already been crowned as champions for the second year in a row, but the defeat in Dublin not only ended their 18-match unbeaten run but also prevented them from securing back-to-back Grand Slams.

For a full report and highlights, visit ITV's 6 Nations website