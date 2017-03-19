Trump 'looks forward to enhanced understanding with China'
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Chinese president Xi Jinping on Sunday that the US president looks forward to enhancing understanding with China, and the possibility of a visit in the future. Xi said he was glad to see good progress from Tillerson's China meetings so far, and that he and Donald Trump expect a new stage of development in bilateral relations.
Tillerson and Xi met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People at the end of the Secretary of State's first visit to China.