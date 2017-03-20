PM 'more likely than not' to call early general election

Prime Minister Theresa May is "more likely than not" to call an early general election despite initially stating that she had no intention to so.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says the PM could call an early vote on multiple grounds including a "material change in circumstances" in the wake of Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon's demands for a second Scottish independence referendum.

According to Peston calling the general election early "won't be desperately easy" but is "not impossible" and speculation among MPs suggest it could happen.