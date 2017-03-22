Attack had been planned for by security forces

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo, said that an attack in the UK had been expected by security forces, and the UK has been at a "severe" threat level for some years.

"This was like terrorism from a textbook," he said. "If you had to imagine how an attack in the UK might look, where it might be, this was precisely it."

He added: "It couldn't have been any more political. What a statement - first, in the shadow of the mother of parliaments, and then inside it.

"I think the authorities appear to have established who the attacker is."