Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Attack had been planned for by security forces

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo, said that an attack in the UK had been expected by security forces, and the UK has been at a "severe" threat level for some years.

"This was like terrorism from a textbook," he said. "If you had to imagine how an attack in the UK might look, where it might be, this was precisely it."

He added: "It couldn't have been any more political. What a statement - first, in the shadow of the mother of parliaments, and then inside it.

"I think the authorities appear to have established who the attacker is."

