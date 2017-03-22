Boxer tells of horrific attack on officer in Westminster

Young British boxers have told of their shock and horror after witnessing a man stab a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

Frazer Clarke, 25, was walking to the coach with his teammates when he saw the attack happen.

He told the Press Association: "We heard a loud bang and screaming and then I noticed some smoke. I thought it was a car crash.

"I looked towards the front gate and people were running, a police officer and a fellow coming to the gate with two knives.

"He was stabbing the police officer with the knives. The police officer was stumbling and fell on the floor.

"Another police officer walked toward the guy with the knives and shot him twice. I didn't think they were proper bullets, they seemed like rubber bullets.

"Then people started shouting at us to get inside. Time stood still and I was shocked. The first thing I thought was this was a terrorist attack. It all happened so fast."