Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Boxer tells of horrific attack on officer in Westminster

A police boat cruises the Thames after the attack Credit: PA

Young British boxers have told of their shock and horror after witnessing a man stab a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

Frazer Clarke, 25, was walking to the coach with his teammates when he saw the attack happen.

He told the Press Association: "We heard a loud bang and screaming and then I noticed some smoke. I thought it was a car crash.

"I looked towards the front gate and people were running, a police officer and a fellow coming to the gate with two knives.

"He was stabbing the police officer with the knives. The police officer was stumbling and fell on the floor.

"Another police officer walked toward the guy with the knives and shot him twice. I didn't think they were proper bullets, they seemed like rubber bullets.

"Then people started shouting at us to get inside. Time stood still and I was shocked. The first thing I thought was this was a terrorist attack. It all happened so fast."

