Doctor: 'Patient I treated had horrific injuries'

A junior doctor has described the catastrophic injuries of a man hurt in the Westminster attack.

Colleen Anderson treated the patient at St Thomas's hospital for an array of injuries, while she also saw "at least nine" other victims brought onto wards.

She also confirmed one fatality.

Doctor Anderson said the man she treated had fractures to his leg, a dislocated shoulder, internal injuries as well as a laceration to the head.

She added that she and colleagues had been left "shocked" by the situation.