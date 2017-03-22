Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Doctor: 'Patient I treated had horrific injuries'

A junior doctor has described the catastrophic injuries of a man hurt in the Westminster attack.

Colleen Anderson treated the patient at St Thomas's hospital for an array of injuries, while she also saw "at least nine" other victims brought onto wards.

She also confirmed one fatality.

Doctor Anderson said the man she treated had fractures to his leg, a dislocated shoulder, internal injuries as well as a laceration to the head.

She added that she and colleagues had been left "shocked" by the situation.

