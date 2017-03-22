Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Doctors left hospital to tend multiple victims on bridge

Victims_BremnerNAT Play video
  • Video report by ITV News reporter Juliet Bremner

Many of the victims from the terror attack in Westminster were ordinary people going about their lives, expecting to go home to their loved ones.

Doctors from St Thomas' Hospital across Westminster Bridge left their posts to help some of the victims who were hit by a car on the bridge.

Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at St Thomas' who was clearly in shock, said: "I walked past about nine injuries, but some weren't so significant." As the attack unfolded, medical staff leapt into action to help the multiple casualties, including three students from France.

