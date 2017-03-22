Doctors left hospital to tend multiple victims on bridge

Many of the victims from the terror attack in Westminster were ordinary people going about their lives, expecting to go home to their loved ones.

Doctors from St Thomas' Hospital across Westminster Bridge left their posts to help some of the victims who were hit by a car on the bridge.

Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at St Thomas' who was clearly in shock, said: "I walked past about nine injuries, but some weren't so significant." As the attack unfolded, medical staff leapt into action to help the multiple casualties, including three students from France.