Donald Trump offers 'full co-operation and support' to UK

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed
Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
- He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
- The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
- Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
- A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
- A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
- Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday