Donald Trump offers 'full co-operation and support' to UK

Donald Trump has offered the "full co-operation and support" of the US in response to an attack in Westminster.

The White House said the president offered his condolences and said he would help in "bringing those responsible to justice", following the incident.

A White House spokesman said: "President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today's terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders.

"He pledged the full co-operation and support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice."