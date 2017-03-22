Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Donald Trump offers 'full co-operation and support' to UK

Credit: PA

Donald Trump has offered the "full co-operation and support" of the US in response to an attack in Westminster.

The White House said the president offered his condolences and said he would help in "bringing those responsible to justice", following the incident.

A White House spokesman said: "President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer his condolences on today's terror attack in London and his praise for the effective response of security forces and first responders.

"He pledged the full co-operation and support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice."

