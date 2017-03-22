Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood 'treated victim'

Minister Tobias Ellwood seen giving CPR to a patient Credit: PA

Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood was photographed with a bloodied face after giving emergency first aid to one of the people injured in the Westminster terror attack.

The former army officer gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to someone within the grounds of Parliament.

The MP for Bournemouth East was pictured amid the carnage in New Palace Yard, and his colleague Maria Miller said he "has given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to one victim".

It is not the first time Mr Ellwood's life has been touched by an atrocity - his brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.

