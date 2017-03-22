Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood 'treated victim'

Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood was photographed with a bloodied face after giving emergency first aid to one of the people injured in the Westminster terror attack.

The former army officer gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to someone within the grounds of Parliament.

The MP for Bournemouth East was pictured amid the carnage in New Palace Yard, and his colleague Maria Miller said he "has given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to one victim".

It is not the first time Mr Ellwood's life has been touched by an atrocity - his brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.