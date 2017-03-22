Four dead and 20 injured in Westminster attack, police say

Four people are dead and more than 20 have been injured in the attack at Westminster, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley has confirmed.

Those killed include the policeman at the scene and the suspected attacker, who was killed by police firearms officer.

Mr Rowley told reporters outside New Scotland Yard, just yards from the scene of the attack: "This was a day we've planned for but hoped would never happen. Sadly it is now a reality."