Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 52 updates ›

Four dead and 20 injured in Westminster attack, police say

scotlandyard Play video

Four people are dead and more than 20 have been injured in the attack at Westminster, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley has confirmed.

Those killed include the policeman at the scene and the suspected attacker, who was killed by police firearms officer.

Mr Rowley told reporters outside New Scotland Yard, just yards from the scene of the attack: "This was a day we've planned for but hoped would never happen. Sadly it is now a reality."

  1. Read more
  2. 52 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story