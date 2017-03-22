Home secretary: Terror will never destroy our values

The Government’s top priority is the security of its people and I urge everyone to remain calm but to be vigilant and if they see anything they are concerned about they should report it to the police.

We have the best police, the best security services in the world and we must make sure that we let them get on with doing their job.

The British people will be united in working together to defeat those who would harm our shared values.

Values of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law. Values symbolised by the Houses of Parliament. Values that will never be destroyed.