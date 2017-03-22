Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 63 updates ›

Home secretary: Terror will never destroy our values

rudd Play video

The British people will be united in working together to defeat those who would harm our shared values, Amber Rudd has said.

The home secretary spoke after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers.

Rudd said our values of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law - symbolised by the Houses of Parliament - will "never be destroyed".

The Government’s top priority is the security of its people and I urge everyone to remain calm but to be vigilant and if they see anything they are concerned about they should report it to the police.

We have the best police, the best security services in the world and we must make sure that we let them get on with doing their job.

The British people will be united in working together to defeat those who would harm our shared values.

Values of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law. Values symbolised by the Houses of Parliament. Values that will never be destroyed.

– Amber Rudd
  1. Read more
  2. 63 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story