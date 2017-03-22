How the Westminster attack unfolded

Today at the base of Big Ben, that towering symbol of British political life, that a terrorist incident ended this afternoon - leaving four people and the terrorist himself dead.

It began on the south side of Westminster Bridge.

A car zigzagged across the road, ramming one group of passers-by after another - leaving a trail of injured and broken bodies - with the driver intent on wreaking more carnage at the House of Commons itself.

After finally crashing close to the entrance, he ran through the gates, stabbed to death a policeman, before armed officers shot and killed him. Inside there was panic among MPs. The Prime Minister was whisked out of harm's way by her security team.