Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
How the Westminster attack unfolded

Today at the base of Big Ben, that towering symbol of British political life, that a terrorist incident ended this afternoon - leaving four people and the terrorist himself dead.

It began on the south side of Westminster Bridge.

A car zigzagged across the road, ramming one group of passers-by after another - leaving a trail of injured and broken bodies - with the driver intent on wreaking more carnage at the House of Commons itself.

After finally crashing close to the entrance, he ran through the gates, stabbed to death a policeman, before armed officers shot and killed him. Inside there was panic among MPs. The Prime Minister was whisked out of harm's way by her security team.

