'I saw a civilian on the ground with someone standing over him'

An ambulance entered the gates to New Palace Yard.

Witness Don Brind told the Press Association he heard shots being fired and saw two people apparently injured on the ground.

Mr Brind, a researcher for MPs, said: "I heard some shouting and saw some running out of the corner of my eye and then a short time after that there was a shot. I looked and I saw a civilian on the ground, with somebody standing over him with what I assumed to be a gun.

"Then I looked and about 10 yards away, there was a yellow jacketed person on the ground, who appeared to be alive and talking."

He said he assumed the person in the high-visibility jacket was a police officer.