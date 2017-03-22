Advertisement

Police officer stabbed and assailant shot near Parliament

A police officer has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
  • Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
  • Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
  • Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
  • Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
  • Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise"
  • Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
  • A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
  • The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident
'I saw a civilian on the ground with someone standing over him'

Police close to the Palace of Westminster after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Palace of Westminster Credit: PA

An ambulance entered the gates to New Palace Yard.

Witness Don Brind told the Press Association he heard shots being fired and saw two people apparently injured on the ground.

Mr Brind, a researcher for MPs, said: "I heard some shouting and saw some running out of the corner of my eye and then a short time after that there was a shot. I looked and I saw a civilian on the ground, with somebody standing over him with what I assumed to be a gun.

"Then I looked and about 10 yards away, there was a yellow jacketed person on the ground, who appeared to be alive and talking."

He said he assumed the person in the high-visibility jacket was a police officer.

