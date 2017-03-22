Jeremy Corbyn releases video message after attack

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has praised the police and security services for their response to Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster, as he expressed his condolences to the victims are their families.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a video message posted on twitter, he said: "There's been an extremely serious incident in Parliament today. Lives have been lost and people have been seriously injured.

"I want to thank the police and all the security services who did so much to keep the public, those who work in Parliament and MPs safe

"Our thoughts are with those who have suffered loss and those who have seen terrible injuries this afternoon."