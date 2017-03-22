Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Jeremy Corbyn releases video message after attack

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has praised the police and security services for their response to Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster, as he expressed his condolences to the victims are their families.

In a video message posted on twitter, he said: "There's been an extremely serious incident in Parliament today. Lives have been lost and people have been seriously injured.

"I want to thank the police and all the security services who did so much to keep the public, those who work in Parliament and MPs safe

"Our thoughts are with those who have suffered loss and those who have seen terrible injuries this afternoon."

