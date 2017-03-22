Met: 'Number of casualties including police officers'

Live updates: Woman dead and police officer stabbed in 'terrorist incident' outside Parliament
A woman has died and a police officer has been stabbed in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.
The apparent attacker of the police officer was shot by armed police.
Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".
Here is what we know so far:
- Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
- Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
- Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
- Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
- Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
- A junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital said one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - some with "catastrophic injuries" - in the incident on Westminster Bridge
- Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
- A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
- The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident