Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Moment three shots fired caught on camera

The moment shots were fired outside Parliament was caught on camera.

The footage shows people rushing out from the grounds before three shots ring out.

Two people are confirmed to have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers.

A woman died as the attacker drove across Westminster Bridge and a police officer stabbed at the Houses of Parliament has also died.

