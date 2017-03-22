Advertisement

Live updates: Woman dead and police officer stabbed in 'terrorist incident' outside Parliament

A woman has died and a police officer has been stabbed in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

The apparent attacker of the police officer was shot by armed police.

Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

Here is what we know so far:

  • Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
  • Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
  • Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
  • Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
  • Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
  • A junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital said one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - some with "catastrophic injuries" - in the incident on Westminster Bridge
  • Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
  • A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
  • The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident
MP ordered into lobby 'at gun point' by police officers

Police outside the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

Former cabinet minister Anna Soubry has told how she was "ordered" into the Parliament lobby "at gun point" by counter terrorist armed officers in what she described as a "terrifying" incident".

Meanwhile Steve McCabe, the Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, has tweeted this photo inside the Houses of Commons, where MPs are locked in the Chamber.

