Police officer stabbed and assailant shot near Parliament

A police officer has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
  • Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
  • Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
  • Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
  • Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
  • Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise"
  • Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
  • A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
  • The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident
Lidington: Police officer stabbed, assailant shot

David Lidington informs the House of Commons. Credit: House of Commons

A police officer has been stabbed and the assailant shot, a Conservative MP has said.

Speaking in the House of Commons - which remains in lock-down - David Lidington said there had been reports of "further violent incidents in the vicinity".

Mr Lidington added that an air ambulance has landed at the scene "to remove the casualties".

