MPs talk of shock and panic as terror attack unfolded

Two MPs have talked about what they experienced while a terror incident happened inside Parliament.

Labour MP Mary Creagh told ITV News how she approached a controller at Westminster tube station and explained there had been a terror attack on Parliament, and told them to shut down the station.

"The guy believed me, thank goodness," she said.

She added that she contacted her staff and told them to lock themselves in the office, as the attack was underway.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said: "While I'm sure everybody felt a sense of panic, there was no every man or woman for themselves, people were brilliant with one another, and people got out in pretty short order.

"We had no idea about the appalling tragedy on the bridge. We had no idea where there was a safe place to be."