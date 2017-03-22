Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
MPs talk of shock and panic as terror attack unfolded

Two MPs have talked about what they experienced while a terror incident happened inside Parliament.

Labour MP Mary Creagh told ITV News how she approached a controller at Westminster tube station and explained there had been a terror attack on Parliament, and told them to shut down the station.

"The guy believed me, thank goodness," she said.

She added that she contacted her staff and told them to lock themselves in the office, as the attack was underway.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said: "While I'm sure everybody felt a sense of panic, there was no every man or woman for themselves, people were brilliant with one another, and people got out in pretty short order.

"We had no idea about the appalling tragedy on the bridge. We had no idea where there was a safe place to be."

