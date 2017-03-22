NATO allies 'stand in solidarity with UK'

NATO allies stand in solidarity with the UK after the suspected terrorist attack in London, the alliance's secretary-general has told ITV News.

"I condemn the attack in London today," Jens Stoltenberg said at an anti-ISIS meeting in Washington DC.

"I expressed my condolences to those who have lost loved ones and I met with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and conveyed my condolences to people of UK.

"All NATO allies stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom and together in the fight against terrorism."