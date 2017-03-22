Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
NATO allies 'stand in solidarity with UK'

The aftermath of the attack in Westminster

NATO allies stand in solidarity with the UK after the suspected terrorist attack in London, the alliance's secretary-general has told ITV News.

"I condemn the attack in London today," Jens Stoltenberg said at an anti-ISIS meeting in Washington DC.

"I expressed my condolences to those who have lost loved ones and I met with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and conveyed my condolences to people of UK.

"All NATO allies stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom and together in the fight against terrorism."

