Panic in Parliament as attack was unleashed outside

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed
Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
- He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
- The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
- The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
- Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
- A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
- A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
- Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"