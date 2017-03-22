Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Panic in Parliament as attack was unleashed outside

  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Carl Dinnen

MPs were alerted to what was going on outside Parliament by the sound of gun shots.

They were heading to a vote. One said police told them to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.

Another talked of panic, as they tried to reach safety.

It didn't take long for business inside the House of Commons to be suspended. MPs, office staff, and journalists were then subject to a lengthy lockdown - shut in their offices.

