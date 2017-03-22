Advertisement

  1. National

Police officer stabbed and assailant shot near Parliament

A police officer has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
  • Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
  • Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
  • Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
  • Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
  • Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise"
  • Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
  • A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
  • The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident
View all 12 updates ›

People 'running for their lives' after incident, says witness

Police outside the Palace of Westminster Credit: PA

Dennis Burns, who was going into Parliament for a meeting when the security alert happened, told the Press Association: "As I was coming through the doors at Portcullis House, a policeman grabbed someone who was coming in and threw him out.

"As we were coming though the glass doors I was told by one security guard to get out while another one told me to get in.

"As I walked in I heard a security guard get a radio message saying 'a policeman has been stabbed'.

"Then I walked in as police officers and security start rushing out of the front doors on to the street.

"When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street. The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people.

"It looked like they were running for their lives."

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Police officer stabbed and assailant shot near Parliament

More top news