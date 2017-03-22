Advertisement

Live updates: Woman dead and police officer stabbed in 'terrorist incident' outside Parliament

A woman has died and a police officer has been stabbed in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

The apparent attacker of the police officer was shot by armed police.

Scotland Yard said the attack was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

Here is what we know so far:

  • Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured at about 2.40pm on Wednesday
  • Footage emerged on social media of people lying in the road on Westminster Bridge after being "mowed down" by a vehicle
  • Eyewitnesses said a man with a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the Palace
  • Sounds similar to gunfire were heard close to the Palace of Westminster
  • Two people were seen lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall
  • A junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital said one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - some with "catastrophic injuries" - in the incident on Westminster Bridge
  • Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs a "police officer has been stabbed" and the "alleged assailant was shot by armed police" following a "serious" incident within the parliamentary estate
  • A Transport for London spokeswoman said Westminster Tube station has been closed "on the request of the police" and buses are being diverted
  • The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident
People waiting for police to 'secure area' in Westminster

Eyewitness Frances, who was in the area when the incident happened, told ITV News reporter Emma Murphy that her partner was in parliament.

She said everyone in Parliament is still locked in, and said her partner had been in touch: "He understood that there'd been an incident on Westminster Bridge, and that a police officer had been stabbed.

"He texted to say that he's still in there and they won't let them out, and there's a suspected package in a car, so at the moment, I'm just going to wait for him to come out.

"I don't know how long he's going to be, but it's obviously very important for them to secure the area before they let them out."

