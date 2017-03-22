PM: Thoughts with all affected by 'depraved' terror attack

Prime Minister Theresa May has described the Westminster attack as "sick and depraved".

The prime minister spoke after chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee to discuss the immediate response to the bloody incident at the Palace of Westminster.

Mrs May praised the "exceptional bravery" of police during the attack and said any attempt to defeat the values that Parliament stands for are "doomed to failure".

Mrs May said that any attempt to defeat the values that Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure".

And she vowed: "We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart."

The UK's terror threat level would remain at "severe", Mrs May said. She praised the bravery of the police officers "who keep us and our democratic institutions safe".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected, to the victims themselves and to their families and friends, who waved their loved ones off but will not now be welcoming them home.

"For those of us who were in Parliament at the time of this attack, these events provide a particular reminder of the exceptional bravery of our police and security services who risk their lives to keep us safe.

"Once again today, these exceptional men and women ran towards the danger, even as they encouraged others to move the other way."