Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
PM: Thoughts are with those killed and their families

Police secure the scene near the Palace of Westminster Credit: AP

Theresa May has released a statement on the London terror attack via a Downing street spokesman, saying that her thoughts are with those killed and injured and their families.

She described the attack as "appalling".

The thoughts of the PM and the Government are with those killed and injured in this appalling incident, and with their families.

The PM is being kept updated and will shortly chair Cobra.

– A 10 Downing Street spokesman
