Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
View all 79 updates ›

Police officer killed in Westminster terror attack named

Keith Palmer had 15 years' service. Credit: Met Police

A unarmed police officer who was among five people killed in a suspected terror attack in Westminster has been named as Pc Keith Palmer.

The 48-year-old husband and father was stabbed by a man armed with two large knives inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard, acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met's top anti-terror officer, said: "Today in Westminster we saw tragic events unfold and our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were injured and all those affected by this attack.

"One of those who died today was a police officer, Pc Keith Palmer, a member of our parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. Keith, aged 48, had 15 years' service and was a husband and father.

"He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift, and he had every right to expect that would happen.

"I can also now confirm that there are three members of the public who have lost their lives in the attack."

  1. Read more
  2. 79 updates
Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story